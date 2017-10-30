Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! For the sixth time in his career, Dončić was named the Euroleague MVP of the Round, a title he first received in the 13th round last December. Foto: EPA Share

Luka Dončić, a collector of MVP titles

An overview of the Slovenian basketball players’ performances in the past week

30. October 2017 ob 19:20

As was expected, Europe’s best basketball player, Luka Dončić, became the Euroleague’s MVP of the Month for the first time in his career after a stellar start to the season.

We have become used to him breaking record after record and setting new milestones. Most recently, he became the youngest Euroleague MVP of the Month and the first basketball player to be named the MVP of the Round twice in the same week. For the second time in his career, the 18-year-old Slovenian basketball wonder boy managed to become the MVP of two consecutive rounds in Europe’s most prestigious league. Because of a condensed schedule, two rounds of play were held in the past week, and the young Ljubljana native excelled in both. Thanks to him, Real Madrid remains undefeated both in the Euroleague and in the national championship.

First, Dončić turned out to be an unsolvable riddle for the opposition in Real’s home game against Olimpia Milan (100:90). The Italian team proved to be a strong competitor, but when Dončić took the reins, Madrid found its path to victory. The Slovenian player scored 27 points and managed a statistical index of 41, breaking his previous record. He also became the youngest player with an index above 40 (The previous record-holder, Nikola Peković, managed the same feat when he was almost 22) and set the second-highest index of any Real player in this century. Dončić contributed 12 points to Real’s decisive streak of 20:0. Sergio Rodriguez of CSKA had the second highest index in the third round (29).

Two days later, Dončić set a scoring record. He was somewhat reserved at the beginning of the game in Kaunas, where Real ended up winning 87:66. He scored only four points in the first half, but Žalgiris’ defense was powerless in the second half, when Dončić scored 24 points. He ended the game with 28 points and an index of 35. Maccabi’s Deshaun Thomas had the second highest index (31). Until now, no one had managed to be named MVP twice in the same week.

The most valuable individual player and the top scorer

For the sixth time in his career, Dončić was named the Euroleague MVP of the Round, a title he first received in the 13th round last December. The only player to have received the title more than twice since then is the French player Nando de Colo, who managed the feat three times. For the first time in his career, Dončić was named the Euroleague MVP of the Month. He was unstoppable in October, and is the statistical index leader by a wide margin after four rounds. His index is 32.3, while the index of his closest challenger, Erick Green, is 24.3. The American who plays for Valencia is also the second-best scorer in the Euroleague with 20 points. Dončić is number one with an average of 24 points per game.

Dončić has become the youngest Euroleague player with the title. Previously, the record had been held by Dario Šarić, who was 20 years old in November 2015, when he received the title. The Croatian played for Efes at the time. Six Slovenian basketball players had been MVPs of the Month. In the 2004/05 season, Jaka Lakovič managed the feat playing for Panathinaikos. In 2006/07, it was Matjaž Smodiš’s turn. In 2008/09, the title went to Sani Bečirović of Virtus, Rome, and Erazem Lorbek of CSKA, and in the 2010/11 season, Goran Jagodnik of Olimpija and Rašo Nesterović of Olympiacos both won the honor. So far, Juan Carlos Navarro, Vasilis Spanulis, and Ante Tomić have each won the title three times.

Real the only undefeated team in the national championships

Dončić was also the key player for Real on Saturday, when the team played in the Spanish championship. After six rounds, the Madrid giant is the only undefeated team; it defeated Burgos 100:95. Europe’s best young player was the second-best scorer for Real with 16 points. Dončić has expressed his willingness to help Slovenia in November, when the national team will play World Cup qualification games. The European champions will first play against Belarus at home. The game will take place on November 24, and will be followed by an away game in Burgos, Spain, two days later.

Tilen Jamnik; translated by J. B.