Maruša Majer wins Golden Arena at Pula Film Festival

22. July 2018 ob 17:42

Slovenian actress Maruša Majer has won the Golden Arena for the main female role, a woman called Mara, in the co-production category for the film Ivan directed by Janez Burger.

The best Croatian film at this year's, 65th Pula Film Festival has become Mali, a feature film by Small Director Antonio Nuić.

Maruša Majer, who had been chosen among the ten outstanding European young players at Berlinale for this role last year, was awarded in Pula as the best in the category of minority Croatian co-productions. The jury, among other things, praised that in this film "Majer depicted the incredible power of maternal instinct".

