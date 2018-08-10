Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenian travellers Carmen and Matic Pirc are embarking on a trip in September. Foto: Honeymoon Adventurers Share

Meet a Slovenian couple who is planning on visiting every country in the world in record time

Slovenian travellers Carmen and Matic Pirc are embarking on a trip in September. During the trip, they will try to visit every country in the world in record time. They talked to MMC about the record, about the purpose of this trip, and about many challenges on such a journey.

They met in their early childhood since they were neighbours in Brežice. They say they felt an instant connection, however, they were chasing each other for a very long time, before they finally realized they cannot live without each other. In 2013, when still studying in Ljubljana, they got married and went on a six months long trip from New York to Rio de Janeiro.

"Priorities are important," said Carmen, when we asked her about affording such a big wedding trip. Before they embarked on a six months long journey, they worked three jobs at the same time. "When our friends were saving money for cars and apartments, we were saving up for that trip," explained Matic.

During their trip to North, Central and South America, they developed an enormous love for travelling, which only strengthened over the years. They started a blog called Honeymoon Adventures, and they were sharing highlights of their trip on the social media platform Instagram, where they have more than ten thousand followers.

From their wedding trip to the present day, 29-year-old Carmen and Matic have seen quite a few countries, however, now they are facing their biggest venture, which could also help them get featured in the Guinness World Records. In September, they are heading on a trip around the world, during which they are planning on visiting 196 countries. In addition to 193 member states of the United Nations, their journey, named 196xLOVE, includes Taiwan, Vatican, and Kosovo.

The record is currently held by an American woman who visited 196 countries in 18 months. Slovenian couple believes they can complete the challenge in 14 months. "We believe spreading the idea of love, peace and sustainability are more important than achieving the record," explained Carmen and Matic before leaving. They are convinced that by working together, we can build a better future.

