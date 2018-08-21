Miro Požun, a Slovene handball legend, passes away

Miro Požun, one of Slovenia's biggest handball experts, has died after illness at the age of 76.
Požun left a big mark on Slovenian handball. Among other things he was the head coach of the Slovenian men's national team. But he is especially fondly remembered by the fans of the Celje handball club, with which he won the European Club Champion title in 2004. In the same year "the Brewers" also won the European Super Cup.
His first gained respect as a handball coach in Šoštanj and Velenje. He was twice in charge of the Slovenian men's national team, first between 1995 and 1996, and later also between the years 2007 and 2009. Under his helm at the European Championship in 2008 Slovenia placed 10th, at the European Championship in 1996 Slovenia placed 11th, and at the World Championship in 1995 Slovenia finished 18th.
To many handball players which he coached during his career, Požun was much more than just a coach.
