More than 26,000 names in the digital database of Slovene WWI victims

The number of military fatalities on the territory of Slovenia estimated to be between 36,000 and 40,000

14. November 2018 ob 10:43

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Many people can find their ancestors using the browser of the digital database of all Slovene military deaths. The list includes more than 26,000 names and continues to grow daily. They want to examine at least 90-95% of all victims.

100 years ago, on the 11th of November, at 11am, the armistice between Germany and the Allies officially ended the Great War and the long years of bloody fighting. No country renewed hostility. The Paris Peace Conference then formally ended the war, marking the beginning of the Europe of Versailles. "There was fighting on the Western front until the very last moment. The last man to die was Canadian soldier George Lawrence Price, who died at 10:58am, only two minutes before the armistice came into effect," said Damijan Guštin, director of the Institute of Contemporary History, at a presentation of the new large digital database of the military victims of the Great War on Slovene territory.

The digital database of Slovene soldiers now comprises more than 26,000 names, while the number of all WWI victims is estimated to be between 36,000 and 40,000. "Many victims do not have all the data, but the list enables identification, which is especially important, because this is a personal insight into our, your or my ancestor who died during those years," he explained. The project has to be continued, we need to reach 95%, or even 99% of the estimated number of dead Slovene soldiers, Guštin concluded.

The database is constantly growing

Head of the project Neja Blaj Hribar said that the database included volunteer military formations of all kinds, not only the regular army. The list also includes soldiers who died later (after 11/11/2018) as a result of war, during captivity, or those who went missing. The number of names in the database is constantly being updated and is growing, as soon as data about new victims is acquired, explained Blaj Hribar.

