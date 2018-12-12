The renovation of the 40 year old Hotel Rogla has started. Foto: RTV SLO Share

New season at Rogla: hotel renovated after 20 years

Ski lifts launched at the beginning of the month.

12. December 2018 ob 13:43

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

At the start of the new ski season, the Rogla Resort hopes that winter will favour them, bestowing snowfalls and low temperatures upon them. Preparations for the season started in August when the renovation of the 40 year old Hotel Rogla started.

In its 35 years of existence, Hotel Rogla has hosted 26,000 guests from more than 90 countries across the world for a total of 900,000 nights. The hotel has 88 rooms with 176 beds in total.

The August investment is 3.2 million euros, said Unitur CEO Barbara Soršak at a press conference at Rogla. Funds for the investment were fully financed by Unitur.

Snow park upgraded

Last year, they invested primarily in the snow-making system and this year they upgraded the Rogla children's snow park. This involved setting up a 90m long covered ski conveyor belt which aims to improve conditions for children, young people and people with disabilities, helping them to learn winter sports.

A new parking lot for campervans was also set up at Rogla. This fully-equipped sandy parking lot can accommodate 40 campervans. Ski servis Rogla is the owner of a new automated device for ski servicing. The device will be able to service both recreational and competitive skis, as it can be adjusted to various ski base structures and allows customising the edge angles of skis.

Next year, Unitur plans to open a treetop walk. The walk will be 1000m long, consisting of 560m at an altitude of 20m with another 440m constructed on a 35m high tower. The investment is estimated to be 4.5m euros.

D. S., MMC; translated by A. L.