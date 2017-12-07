Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Marko Kobal confirmed that NiceHash, a cryptocurrency mining company, was the victim of a cyber attack on Wednesday. Foto: Reuters Related news articles "Highly professional" attack on Slovenian cryptocurrency firm NiceHash Share

NiceHash: Working hard to recover the Bitcoins

8. December 2017

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian cryptocurrency mining marketplace NiceHash has confirmed that unknown perpetrators hacked into their e-wallet and stole around 4.700 bitcoins, amounting to a loss of around 56 million euros.

In a Facebook live stream the head of the company, Marko Kobal, assured clients that all the major exchange offices have already been notified about the stolen Bitcoins, but that it will take time to resolve the issue. He therefore could not make any comments about how, or even if, they will be returned. NiceHash has around 50.000 users and the company has paid out more than one billion US dollars up to date.

Kobal confirmed that NiceHash, a cryptocurrency mining company, was the victim of a cyber attack on Wednesday. Hackers managed to steal Bitcoins from their account in a coordinated and highly sophisticated attack. Kobal made an appeal to users to help with any possible information they might have about the attack.

"Someone wanted to bring us down," Kobal said. Addressing the company’s clients he added that he devoted the last four years of his life to NiceHash. "We are aware of your concerns and we have not abandoned you. We are currently cooperating with local and international law enforcement officials and cyber security experts to fully investigate the scope of the breach," explained Mr. Kobal. According to his words the forensic analysis has so far concluded that hackers managed to get into their system in the early hours of Wednesday morning through an IP address from outside the EU.

Unfortunately, Kobal said he could not give out any more information about the attack at this moment, but he hoped the investigation will find out what actually happened. "We have already notified all the major exchange offices about the breach to help us track and possibly even recover the funds. However, this will take time," he stressed. He also assured users that they would be updated in the coming days about the future steps.



The head of marketing at NiceHash, Andrej P. Škraba, earlier confirmed the hacking incident to Reuters. He explained that the hack was "a highly professional attack with sophisticated social engineering". He confirmed that the company was co-operating with local authorities but declined to give more information.



The police confirmed to MMC that it is investigating the incident:"The police received the report yesterday and is looking into the existence of a criminal act of an attack against an information system. It’s a case of suspected theft and damage to property i.e. the unlawful acquisition of assets."

The police also explained that crime investigators from the computer forensics division are working on the case and stressed that "due to the extent and level of difficulty of the case, which is also a new form of crime," the investigation is still ongoing and it cannot disclose any information at this moment.

T. K. B., A. K. K., MMC; translated by K. J.