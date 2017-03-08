Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Ombudsman Vlasta Nussdorfer cautions that the formally achieved equality of women and men still differs from the actual situation, and she also drew attention to violence against women. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

On Women's Day: formal and actual equality still differ

The International Women's Day

8. March 2017 ob 12:28

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

March 8 is celebrated as the International Women's Day, in memory of the demonstration in Petrograd on March 8, 1917, which triggered the revolution. Seven days later the Russian tsar abducted, and the provisional government bestowed vote to vote to women.

According to the Minister of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities Anje Kopač Mrak Slovenia ranks above the EU average judged by the indexes of gender equality, but not even today those rights are self-evident. Employed women encounter more obstacles due to parenthood, and they often carry additional burdens due to caretaking and domestic chores.

The International Women's Day is an opportunity to actively draw attention to problems, and a number of challenges in the field of establishing the principle of gender equality. The Ombudsman Vlasta Nussdorfer cautions that the formally achieved equality of women and men still differs from the actual situation, and she also drew attention to violence against women.

