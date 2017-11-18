Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Perhaps the unit would not have broken down again had the project been carried out in line with the Public Procurement Act that went into effect in 2007. Foto: BoBo Share

Overpriced TEŠ6 unit breaks down again

A crack in the superheater

18. November 2017 ob 09:48

Unit six at the Šoštanj thermal power plant (TEŠ) had been down for 12 days –apparently not only for maintenance but also because of a technical issue.

Perhaps the unit would not have broken down again had the project been carried out in line with the Public Procurement Act that went into effect in 2007. This week, a parliamentary inquiry commission pointed out that the construction of TEŠ6 was not carried out in line with the Public Procurement Act. The commission blamed the governments of Janez Janša and Borut Pahor for their failure to abide by the Act.

"These breakdowns are not surprising"

Journalist Primož Cirman said that such technical failures often result from the fact that the project was not carried out in line with the Public Procurement Act. "Slovenia has created a system of public procurement precisely because we want to make sure that public funds are spent effectively and transparently and that all the parties involved have a right to legal recourse. In other words, this system allows us to get the best service or product at the best price."

According to daily Dnevnik, TEŠ6 was taken offline because of a crack in the superheater. Cirman said that such breakdowns are not surprising: "In reality, the investment was not carried out by the Šoštanj thermal power plant but by the contractor itself (Alstom). Alstom were slacking, and they were able to get away with it."

According to HSE, the owner of the plant, the crack in the superheater has meanwhile been repaired.

T. H., Erna Strniša/Radio Slovenia; translated by D. V.