Pahor will not name a prime minister-designate; early elections likely in late May

The vote will probably be considered an early election, rather than a regular one

15. March 2018 ob 18:49

Prime Minister Miro Cerar has explained the reasons for his resignation to President Borut Pahor, who decided not to name a new prime minister-designate. He believes that early elections are more appropriate.

Miro Cerar has already notified the National Assembly about his resignation as Prime Minister. He then explained the details of his resignation to President Pahor, who will now decide on the date of the general election.

Because various parliamentary groups – or at least 10 MPs -- also have the right to propose a prime minister, Pahor will discuss this option, as well as the timing of the special election, with heads of the parliamentary groups next week.

What now?

The National Assembly will discuss Cerar's resignation next week, presumably during a regular session. The next step will involve either a procedure for naming a prime minister-designate or the setting of a date for an early election.

According to Radio Slovenia, the Prime Minister's resignation must be taken up by the National Assembly no more than a week after it receives his formal notice of the resignation. The Prime Minister has the right to explain his decision to the National Assembly. The National Assembly does not vote on the resignation; instead, it determines whether the Prime Minister's term has concluded.

The search for a new prime minister then begins. The President consults representatives of the various parliamentary groups and determines whether any of them want to propose a prime minister-designate. If none of them do, or if the attempts to elect a new prime minister-designate are unsuccessful, the process of setting a date for an early election begins. The vote could take place 40 to 60 days after parliament is disbanded.

The most likely date for a regular election would have been June 10. A special election could take place about a month earlier, i.e. in May.

The government will face severe limitations as it continues to carry out its everyday duties

Regardless of whether the election will be regular or early, the current government will have to carry out its duties until a new government is named. However, the government will face various limitations: it will not be able to change laws, name or dismiss public figures, or increase government spending.

