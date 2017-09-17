Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Panorama Stara pošta bar was opened in in January this year, and is considered one of the most beautiful bars in the Gorenjska region. Foto: Polona Bartol The bar counter is made of copper and massive granite. Foto: Polona Bartol Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Panorama Stara pošta – urban jungle above roofs of Kranj

A building with interesting past

17. September 2017 ob 06:22

Kranj - MMC RTV SLO

One of the most interesting buildings in Kranj, often visited by France Prešeren in his time, is writing a new story with the Panorama Stara pošta bar located at the very top of the four-storey building.

The new bar, opened at the beginning of the year, could be described as "a place high above Kranj, where the old and the new story meet". Let's start with the present: "The new story is about the new, different, modern bar above the roofs of Kranj. Our coffeeshop should resemble a chameleon." Everybody comes, entrepreneurs, neighbours with headquarters in the same building, in the morning students take their meals there, and the afternoons are booked for all generations, while in the evening there is entertainment with music. The building Stara pošta (old post office) is a cultural monument, therefore strict cultural protection conditions set by the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Slovenia had to be obeyed during renovation. "The result is an adequate compromise between our wishes, and their demands," Uroš Gorjanc, the owner of the bar, explained.

The design for the bar was made by the architect Andreja Medvedič. She visualised the idea of an urban jungle the very minute she entered the room, and developed it during her travel to Los Angeles. The huge custom printed wallpaper with ferns, and abundance of green plants give a jungle-like impression.

At the opening of the bar the word 'Panorama' was added to the name Stara pošta, as the guests, while socializing and sipping their drinks, can admire the view of the old city centre, and much more. "The view of the old city centre and the surroundings (from Grintovec to Jošt) is definitely one of the best attractions of the bar.

Panorama Stara pošta bar was opened in in January this year, and is considered one of the most beautiful bars in the Gorenjska region.

Dolores Subotić, translated by G. K.