Patients worried as they start getting cheaper substitutes for biological medication

Doctors claim the medicine is equal in quality

1. March 2017 ob 11:56

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Instead of getting genuine biological medication patients at the UKC Ljubljana hospital are getting cheaper substitutes of the medicine. The Representative of Patients’ Rights says that in that way they are being put in an inequitable position.

Treatment with real biological medication for patients with chronic intestinal diseases at the Ljubljana medical centre is being replaced with the treatment of similar, but cheaper, biological medication. And they are not the only ones, as the same thing is also happening to patients with rheumatism and psoriasis. Patients are worried, even though doctors at the UKC Ljubljana hospital insist that the new medicine is equal in quality.

All three patient associations have turned to the Representative of Patients' Rights, Duša Hlade Zore, for help. She says patients in Ljubljana have been put in an inequitable position, as the mediation for patients in other parts of Slovenia has not been replaced.

P. P., TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.