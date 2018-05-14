Photo: A surprise for Lea Sirk in Izola: She is our winner and we are proud of her

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Arriving back home, she was tired but smiling. Foto: BoBo Share

Fans waited excitedly for Lea Sirk

14. May 2018 ob 19:46

Izola - MMC RTV SLO

Slovene Eurovision representative Lea Sirk has returned to her home town Izola. The energetic daughter of Primorska, who achieved an enviable success for Slovenia at the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest, was welcomed by her proud fans, family and friends.

Arriving back home, she was tired but smiling. Lea greeted her fans, who had excitedly waited for her arrival – everyone wore special fan t-shirts which said: 'Hvala, ne!' (Thank you, no!). They even held up fan posters which read 'Lea Sirk, our queen.' Everyone was calling out in unison: "She is our winner and we are proud of her."

"I was actually already familiar with the whole story, as I had already participated twice at the Eurovision Song Contest and you of course know the procedure. But it's different when you perform independently on the stage; everyone's calling you, they're all inviting you, talking about you etc. I sometimes had the feeling that I was the most egocentric person in this world, as whatever I opened my photos were everywhere. I'm going to change my mobile phone," said Lea upon her return home. She also revealed what she did not want: "I have to say that I'm sick of interviews and everything. This is the only thing I really don't want this week."

After the inclusion of telephone voting, the Slovene Eurovision representative collected 64 points, finishing 22nd. Lea said that any place, with the exception of the last, is gratifying.

