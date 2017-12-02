Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Share

Photo: Festive-lit Ljubljana enters merry December

Diverse holiday programme in the capital

2. December 2017 ob 06:47

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Friday's festive lights switch-on event and opening of the Christmas market in the Slovenian capital marked the start of the merry December (and early January, since the lights will stay on until 7 January). The traditional opening ceremony lit up 50 kilometres of festive lights and 800 light installations.

As in previous years, the decorating project was led by artist Zmago Modic, who titled this year’s work as Intersections of Time. According to the author, decorations represents possibilities of “gaining insight into the diversity of time, into the past as well as the future” while “abstract and realistic images depict sections from animate as well as inanimate nature”.

The old city centre is intersected by 50 kilometres of festive lights and 800 light installations, while the trees by the Ljubljana River at Prule are adorned with 40 lanterns made by primary school students from Ljubljana. The majestic spruce tree at the Prešeren Square is 20 metres tall and wrapped in 10 kilometres of lights. A resident of the Pržan quarter had donated it to the city municipality. Other spruce trees have been placed on Mestni trg (City Sq.), the Levstik Square, the ‘Pod trančo’ Street, by the Figovec building on the Ajdovščina Square, at the castle and in the atrium of the city hall. The decorating project has cost 220,000 euros and will be paid from a concession contract for the public service of street lightning maintenance, explains the director of Ljubljana Tourism Petra Stušek.

The Christmas fair had already opened on Friday morning. It comprises 48 small wooden huts that offer gifts, souvenirs, sweets as well as food and drinks at several locations in the centre of Ljubljana. This year’s newest location is the Gallus Bank, which hosts two huts.

Many events will take place over the course of five weeks, including St. Nicholas’ Fair and Procession, Grandpa Frost’s carnival, and several music performances outdoors. This year’s novelties are the Ice Fantasy ice rink in Zvezda Park as well as a mini ski slope at Novi trg (New Sq.).

K. K., T. H.; translated by K. Z.