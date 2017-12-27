Photo: Grandpa Frost is coming to town

In his carriage driven by Lipizzaner horses, the last good man of December, Grandpa Frost (Dedek Mraz), drove down to Ljubljana from beneath Mount Triglav and strolled around the old city centre.
Over 1,000 people watched the procession on the streets of Ljubljana with Grandpa Frost, accompanied by dancers, snowmen, bears and other folk tale beings.
For those who missed the first procession – you can see it until Saturday. The procession, held every day at 5pm, starts at the Breg embankment and takes the traditional route with stops at the Town Hall, Prešernov and Kongresni squares. The procession lasts approximately two hours, according to the Ljubljana Tourist Association website.
Gradpa Frost will be a guest at the children's New Year celebration, which starts on Sunday at 4pm at the Kongresni square.
The Grandfather Frost procession is one of the events of the December in Ljubljana Festival, which takes place between the end of November and New Year Day.
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:28, 26.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:38, 25.12.2017
|
A Czech and Polish student in Ljubljana 00:05:45, 19.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:49, 24.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:18, 23.12.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:11:23, 23.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:59, 22.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:54, 21.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:27, 20.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:55, 19.12.2017
|
Meet Tom Williams, an American in Slovenia 00:08:59, 13.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:26, 18.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:50, 17.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:47, 16.12.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:07:31, 16.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:03, 15.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:34, 14.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:52, 13.12.2017
|
A Canadian couple in Koper 00:05:04, 12.12.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:47, 12.12.2017