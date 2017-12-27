Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Grandpa Frost greeting the crowd in Ljubljana. Foto: BoBo Share

Photo: Grandpa Frost is coming to town

Grandfather Frost processions to be held until Saturday

27. December 2017 ob 12:01

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In his carriage driven by Lipizzaner horses, the last good man of December, Grandpa Frost (Dedek Mraz), drove down to Ljubljana from beneath Mount Triglav and strolled around the old city centre.

Over 1,000 people watched the procession on the streets of Ljubljana with Grandpa Frost, accompanied by dancers, snowmen, bears and other folk tale beings.

For those who missed the first procession – you can see it until Saturday. The procession, held every day at 5pm, starts at the Breg embankment and takes the traditional route with stops at the Town Hall, Prešernov and Kongresni squares. The procession lasts approximately two hours, according to the Ljubljana Tourist Association website.



Gradpa Frost will be a guest at the children's New Year celebration, which starts on Sunday at 4pm at the Kongresni square.

The Grandfather Frost procession is one of the events of the December in Ljubljana Festival, which takes place between the end of November and New Year Day.

D. S., MMC; translated by A. L.