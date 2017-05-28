Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In Saudi Arabia, she wore a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Photo: Melania Trump enthrals with wardrobe choices on Middle Eastern and European tour

The media have sung praises to Melania

28. May 2017 ob 14:02

American president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have concluded their first foreign tour. The media have sung praises to Melania for her meticulous selection of clothes, which some have described as “fashion diplomacy”.

U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, which flatteringly referred to Melania as “Jackie O on steroids”, writes that the First Lady has overshadowed her husband on the tour of the Middle East and Europe. Ever since the landing in Saudi Arabia, it was obvious that the Slovenian-born former model has put a lot of thought into what she would wear in every country on the tour.

In Saudi Arabia, she chose a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit that resembled traditional clothes of women in this region, while for her visit in Israel she donned pantsuit in white colour, which symbolizes innocence and peace in the Jewish culture.

In Brussels the First Lady wore clothes made by a Belgian designer and by Michael Kors for her visit with the Belgian king and queen, while in Italy (both Rome and Sicily) she opted for Dolce & Gabbana. For her meeting with Pope Francis, Mrs Trump decided to respect the traditional custom of wearing a conservative black dress and a black lace veil.

Photo: Reuters/EPA