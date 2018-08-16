Photo: When Ptuj becomes Poetovio, gladiators, legionaries and Vestal Virgins return

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Several thousand people came to see Saturday's parade through the old town. Foto: Albin Bezjak Photography Related news articles Roman Games in Slovenia's oldest town Share

Ptuj traveled back to ancient Roman times this week. More than 700 people for seven countries, clothed in Roman costumes, took part in the XI Roman Games.

Andrej Klasinc, the president of the Poetovio LXIX – Society for Roman History and Culture Ptuj, told MMC that several thousand people came to see Saturday's parade through the old town.

2,000 years ago Poetovio, as Ptuj was reffered to in Roman times, was a strong military outpost and important centre of trade and craft. In memory of that period the Poetovio LXIX society prepared one of the biggest ancient Roman presentations in this part of Europe for an eleventh year. According to Mr. Klasinc, their aim is to revive stories more than two thousand years old and at the same time present the history of Slovenia's oldest town.

The Year of Four Emperors

The focus of this year's Roman Games was the Year of Four Emperors. The games started last Thursday with the opening of the Roman camp in Štuki, on Friday there was an evening spectacle, and on Saturday there was a Roman carnival parade in the centre of the old town - in front of the town hall and Orpheus monument - which featured more than 700 people dressed in Roman costumes. Klasinc said they've been cooperating with many of the participants from other European cities for several decades now. Visitors also had the opportunity to try some Roman food and drinks and put on some old Roman costumes themselves.

Sunday's happening was mostly focused on families and children's workshops. A three-day Roman kid’s camp was also organized this year, where children had fun they way young ancient Romans did.

Klasinc said the plan of the Poetovio LXIX society for the future was to continue upgrading both the Roman Games and Poetovio Roman Camp, as the past years have created good conditions for further development.

With this year's Roman Games, Ptuj has kicked off a series of events which will mark 1,950 years since the first written mention of the town. Most of the events to follow will be held next year. The meeting of Roman generals in the camp of Legio XIII Gemine in the year 69 AD was one of the most significant events in the town's history. With the decision of the generals to back Vespasian for Emperor of Rome, Poetovio started shaping the fate of the empire.

