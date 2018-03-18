Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Last year, an apartment in Ljubljana cost an average of 2,200 euros per square meter. Foto: Bobo Share

Real estate prices rising most in Ljubljana

18. March 2018 ob 15:56

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The real estate market in Slovenia has been very dynamic since last year. Especially in Ljubljana and its surroundings, there is a lack of residential real estate, and their value has grown considerably.

After the last official valuation of real estate, the value of real estate on average increased by more than 9%. The highest rise took place in the area of ​​Ljubljana, because the value of apartments in the Moste and Kodeljevo areas increased by as much as a quarter and in the Šiška area by a fifth. According to real estate brokers, the demand exceeds the offer. There is a significant shortage in the area of ​ luxury real estate, which is virtually lacking, and (still) residential property suitable for young families.

Last year, an apartment in Ljubljana cost an average of 2,200 euros per square meter. Now it costs about three thousand and more. According to Nina Hudnik from Rona Real Estate, price growth is expected to continue, especially as long as the market does not stabilize and until there are enough new buildings and quality constructions.

Petra Prešern, TV Slovenija; translated by K. Z.