Restaurant Week: Prix fixe gourmet menus at bargain prices

Prix fixe menus at some of Slovenia’s finest restaurants for €17

30. September 2017 ob 10:56

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The semi-annual Restaurant Week will soon return to Slovenia for its fifth year. The event will see the country’s best chefs serve three-course meals that will set you back no more than 17 euros.

The (extended) autumn edition of the event will run from October 13 to October 22. A total of 97 food establishments are taking part this time around, including high-profile restaurants and inns like JB and Strelec (Ljubljana), Grič (Šentjošt nad Horjulom), and Debeluh (Brežice).

Only a few restaurants seem to be missing, most notably Hiša Franko, Mahorčič, Pikol, and Denk Monstera. The restaurants have been shortlisted for the event by Uroš Mencinger, a restaurant critic.

First call, first served

The restaurants and inns started taking reservations on Friday, September 29. If the previous years are anything to go by, some of the participating restaurants will be booked up within a day. To book your reservation, contact the restaurants directly. The list is available on the following website: vivi.si/tedenrestavracij

Participating restaurants:

Ljubljana: Strelec, JB, Atelje, Gostilna na Gradu.

Notranjska: Gostišče Grič (Šentjošt nad Horjulom).

Goriška and Primorje: DAM (Nova Gorica), Gostilnica Ruj (Dol pri Vogljah), Hiša Torkla (Korte), Kendov dvorec (Spodnja Idrija).

Gorenjska: Skipass (Kranjska Gora), Danilo (Reteče), Gostilna Krištof (Predoslje), Vila Podvin (Mošnje pri Radovljici).

Dolenjska: Domačija Novak (Sadinja vas), Gostilna Repovž (Šentjanž), Ošterija Debeluh (Brežice).

Štajerska: Pavus (Laško), Mak (Maribor), Galerija okusov (Novo Celje), Hiša Raduha (Luče).

Prekmurje and Prlekija: Rajh (Bakovci), Gostilna Tramšek (Žerovinci).

