Roglič announces a fight for the yellow jersey in 2020

Primož Roglič has this year excellently tested the field and gained enough information to fight for the overall victory in 2020.
Is he planning to race for the yellow jersey next year? “No, not next year, however, we have been planning this for 2020. This year, we saw what I’m capable of. Our whole team is taking steps in the right direction and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us,” said the best Slovenian cyclist. Entire Slovenia watched Primož Roglič, who back then had no idea his country has a cycling fever. However, today at the reception in Ljubljana, he saw how much his achievements mean to his fans. Or maybe he sees this 4th place a bit differently and with less euphoria?
“Of course you always strive to be the best, however, on the other hand, you need to be realistic as well. I’m proud of this result because I know how much work it takes to get this far.”
His biggest competitors (Thomas, Froome, Dumoulin …) now perceive him differently than last year. “I think there is a difference. I have surely gained a lot of respect. “ His next big challenge is in September at the UCI Road World Championship in Innsbruck. But for now, he deserves some time off, however, not without his bicycle. “I need to give my mind a rest, however, I cannot neglect smaller training because I need to stay in shape.”
