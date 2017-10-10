Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Rok Benkovič. Foto: Osebni arhiv Share

Rok Benkovič: The days of banknotes are numbered, the future is in digital currencies

10. October 2017 ob 12:01

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"I knew how to control my emotions on the ski-jumping hill, and I then somehow upgraded that in poker, and later also used that experience in the world of cryptocurrencies," says former ski jumper Rok Benkovič.



In 2005, at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Rok Benkovič shocked the ski jumping world by winning the world champion title on the normal hill. He then also shocked the world by deciding to end his career at the age of 21.

In recent years Rok has become a trader with cryptocurrencies and is part of three-member team called the Crypto Trade Academy, which has prepared an online video course for all those who wish to earn through cryptocurrencies. There are more and more Bitcoins every day, but with many scam projects out there, one still has to be cautious. However, that doesn't shake the conviction that: "Cryptocurrencies have to be taken seriously. The sooner you learn about their potential, the better for you."

In the cryptocurrency market ten percent fluctuations are considered a minor thing. "We've already seen daily fluctuations of more than 100-percent and even growths of 1,000 percent. One has to be cautious, precisely because of that volatility and knowing where and when to invest, because that's how you can earn a lot, and also lose a lot. In just one, single, day. You simply have to know what you're getting yourself into. You must have the knowledge to protect yourself from various market shocks and your own foolish actions," warns Benkovič.

His advice to all the newcomers in the world of cryptocurrencies is to first invest their time and money in knowledge.

