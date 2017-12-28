Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Robert Sabolič changed club six weeks before the Olympic tournament. Foto: EPA Share

Sabolič the fourth Slovene to play for Torpedo this season

Torpedo fifth in the Western Conference

28. December 2017 ob 13:03

Vladivostok - MMC RTV SLO

Owing to the club's financial problems Robert Sabolič has left Admiral Vladivostok to join Torpedo. Žiga Jeglič, Jan Muršak and Rok Tičar also played for this team from Nizhny Novgorod this season, but all three of them have left the club.

The 29 year old hockey player came to the KHL League last year when he started to play for Admiral. But before the transfer deadline many Vladivostok players decided to leave the club which will certainly not make it to the final. Sabolič, with 10 goals and 15 assists in 44 matches this year, has signed a two-year contract with Torpedo.

Torpedo coach Peter Skudra has little patience with foreigners. He tends to change them on a regular basis. Tičar is now playing for Sibir from Novosibirsk, Jeglič for Neftekhimik from Nizhnekamsk. Muršak is still recovering from a wrist injury and is looking for a new club.

Torpedo lost with 1:5 against CSKA Moscow today. With 77 points after 47 rounds, the club is currently fifth in the Western Conference.

A. G., MMC; translated by A. L.