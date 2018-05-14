Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 1.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Firefighter Denis Slavec explained that the cap of a shaft at the rear of the school building had come loose, with water flooding five or six classrooms, a hallway and the library. Foto: Radio Koper/Tjaša Škamperle Share

School in Škofije flooded during referendum

What will happen with the water-damaged wooden floor?

14. May 2018 ob 19:51

Following heavy rain, water poured through the school's main entrance and the library roof, which had only opened in September last year. Luckily there were people in the building on Sunday, so firefighters were able to respond rapidly.

Firefighter Denis Slavec explained that the cap of a shaft at the rear of the school building had come loose, with water flooding five or six classrooms, a hallway and the library. As soon as the water started to subside, firefighters began to clean the rooms. Firefighters said there was a possibility that the shaft had not been fitted properly.

We need to find this out, said headteacher Vlasta Baraga: "I can say that the entire primary unit was flooded, with the exception of two classrooms. All the others were flooded, offices too. The ingress of water was clearly so strong that shafts were lifted. Water entered the rooms. Everything was flooded within a few seconds. Luckily referendum voting was being held there and firefighters were called immediately. Members of the electoral commission helped them remove the water and clean up. I want to thank everyone, especially the firefighters from Koper Fire Brigade, who arrived quickly and helped out. They gave us flood bags, as more heavy rain is expected. Flood water did not enter one section of the new library, instead water rushed in from the roof. This indicates that the new flat roof was not built properly. The project designer and the building contractor are going to have to come up with some answers."

Classes will nevertheless continue. But the questions remain as to what will happen with the saturated wooden floor and how will the library's roof, which is almost new, be repaired.

Tjaša Škamperle, Radio Koper, translated by A. L.