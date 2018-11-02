Slovenian Magazine
A new chapter for the Slovene national team football opens on the 2nd of December, when the Euro 2020 qualifying draw takes place in Dublin Foto: Reuters

2. November 2018
Benedejčič will coach the national team in the last two matches
17. October 2018
Kavčič no longer head coach, his successor not yet known

Slovenia in pot 4 for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw

Two contenders qualify from each of ten groups and four teams qualify via the Nations League play-offs
21. November 2018 ob 14:47
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

A new chapter for the Slovene national team football opens on the 2nd of December, when the Euro 2020 qualifying draw takes place in Dublin.

With poor results in 2018 and relegation to the lowest group in European football, Slovenia's starting point is bad even before the draw. Instead of pot 3, which second place in group C of the Nations League would have brought, Slovenia is languishing in pot 4 of the qualifying draw in Ireland.

The draw will split 55 national teams into 10 groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for Euro 2020. Qualifiers, running from March to November, will lead to 20 teams. The remaining four teams will emerge from the Nations League play-offs, which will be staged in March 2020.

Pot 1 consists of teams ranked 1-10 in the Nations League, pot 2 consists of teams ranked 11-20, pot 3 includes teams from positions 21-30, pot 4 31-40, pot 5 41-50, pot 6 51-55. Slovenia achieved 38th place in the Nations League, which placed it in pot 4.

Pot 4: Hungary, Romania, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Georgia.

Robert Kaurin, MMC; translated by A. L.
