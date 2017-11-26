Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Damjan and Prevc (pictured) have proven they can reach for top places at Sunday’s individual match. Foto: EPA Share

Slovenia takes 5th place in Ruka, Norway on top

26. November 2017 ob 08:17

Ruka - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian ski jumpers have taken fifth place at the World Cup team match in Ruka, Finland. Peter Prevc and Jernej Damjan have shown excellent jumps. Norway won the match ahead of Germany and Japan.

Damjan (132,0/139,0 m) and Prevc (135,5/133,0 m) have proven they can reach for top places at Sunday’s individual match, while the jumps of Anže Semenič (118,0/120,5 m) and Anže Lanišek (111,0/125,0 m) in the first run did not turn out too well.

Slovenia has finished one place higher than a week ago in Wisla, where it took sixth place. However, Poland dropped from fifth place in Ruka due to a disqualification of Piotr Zyla in the 1st series and consequent scoring, which took into account only seven jumps instead of eight.

The head coach of the Slovenian team Goran Janus on the performance of his team: “We’ve seen that the current level of quality is very high. The leading nations have four top jumpers. We only have two at the moment, and that’s the difference that shows in scores. I’m satisfied with fifth place. I’ve already thanked the Poles and the coach platform, and that’s that as far as I’m concerned. I’m glad that Jernej Damjan is back, he’s been showing nice jumps since we got here to Ruka. Peter Prevc is still making tiny mistakes but there’s a new match on Sunday. We’ve seen how close the competition is, there will be quite a ‘fight’ for top places.”

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.