Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! At half-time, the Slovenian team boasted a 3-point advantage. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenian handball team suppresses Icelandic appetite

The Slovenians have made a big step towards the semifinals.

15. January 2017 ob 11:11

Metz - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian handball players have claimed their second victory at the world championship in France after defeating Iceland with 26:25 in Metz.

The Slovenians have made a big step towards the semifinals. The team led by Veselin Vujović managed to stay in the lead for most of the quite intense game.

Zarabec scores final 2 goals, MVP Bezjak

At half-time, the Slovenian team boasted a 3-point advantage (11:8). However, Vujović decided to make some changes that did not work out all too well. Iceland quickly scored for a tie and stayed an equal opponent in a "goal for a goal" match. The balance was tipped in favour of the Slovenian side by Miha Zarabec, who contributed the final two goals. Marko Bezjak, Friday's best Slovenian player with 6 goals, was chosen as MVP.

Slovenia started the match with Matevž Skok, Jure Dolenec, Gašper Marguč, Matej Gaber, Miha Zarabec, Borut Mačkovšek and Darko Cingesar. The first goal was scored by Mačkovšek, who levelled the result to 1:1, while the next goal that brought Slovenia into the lead was scored by Miha Zarabec, who had not played against Angola due to a contusion.

After a day's rest, Slovenia will play against Macedonia on Monday at 5.45 p.m.

T. J., M. R., MMC; translated by K. Z.