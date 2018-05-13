Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The impact of workload on nursing health was also confirmed by a study conducted at the Clinical Institute of Occupational, Traffic and Sports Medicine at the Ljubljana University Medical Center (UKC). Foto: BoBo Share

Slovenian nurses call attention to their work overload

Percentage of nurses in the health system among the smallest in the EU

13. May 2018 ob 10:47

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

On the international day of nurses, the Chamber of Nursery and Midwifery Services of Slovenia has brought attention to their workload. Nurses can only provide quality treatment – which is the patient's right – if there is enough staff, if the staff is healthy and works in orderly working conditions, the chamber pointed out.

Anita Prelec, executive director of the Chamber, pointed out that there may be some shortcomings in the healthcare system also due to the lack of nurses, as the chamber has been warning for a long time. "If we compare Slovenia with OECD data, the proportion of nurses in the health system is one of the worst in the EU," she said.

More frequent sick leave, mainly due to injuries and problems in pregnancy

As the head of the Institute Metoda Dodić Fikfak explained at Friday's symposium of nurses, although nurses do not die sooner than the general population due to the workload at the workplace, they are on sick leave more often, mainly because of problems in pregnancy and injuries. For these reasons they are also hospitalized more often than the general population.

The survey included more than 26,000 nurses who worked between 1991 and 2015. The results of the study were used to make recommendations on improving work conditions. One of the conclusions was that although the quality of health also depends heavily on the nurses themselves, the main factor is the environment.

Increased aggression of patients and relatives

She also warned of the growing aggression of patients, including relatives. The population of patients is aging, with more dementia patients and thus more aggression. Relatives are also more aggressive because of the expectations of what the health system should offer.

B. R., MMC; translated by K. Z.