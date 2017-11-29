The motor skills of girls improve, but worsen among boys

30 years have passed since all Slovene schools started to systematically review the physical and motor development of school-aged children. Researchers at the Faculty of Sports have discovered that the motor skills of boys have on average worsened since 1990, but they have improved among girls.
One million elementary school pupils have been tested over the last 30 years. Slovenia is one of the few countries to systematically follow the motor progress of children. Which is why today we know that, among girls, motor skills have on average improved by 4% since 1990, whereas the skills of boys have declined by 2% in the same period.
PE teachers have discovered that children's physical fitness has improved over the last seven years. State initiatives have resulted in schools providing additional sports lessons.
"Overweight and obesity have of course also decreased. Which means we are one of the rare countries in Europe which has managed to reverse the trend," explains Gregor Starc, researcher at the Faculty of Sports.
Sport has a positive impact not only on health. Researchers have discovered that children with better motor skills are more successful in other areas as well.
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:21, 28.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:35, 27.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:30, 26.11.2017
|
A Young English Family in Bohinj 00:04:59, 21.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:24, 25.11.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:10:22, 25.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:16, 24.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:51, 23.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:55, 22.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:59, 21.11.2017
|
Oliver Vodeb 00:31:52, 21.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:24, 20.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:49, 19.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:52, 18.11.2017
|
Meet Navid Ahmadsomali, an Iranian in Slovenia 00:09:15, 15.11.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:08:01, 18.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:39, 17.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:51, 16.11.2017
|
A Texas couple in Koper 00:04:19, 14.11.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:39, 15.11.2017