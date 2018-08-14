Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Ministry of Interior’s holiday home on Debeli rtič would be used for immigrants only if all capacities were occupied. Foto: Police Share

The Office: The Ministry of Interior’s holiday home would be used for immigrants only if all capacities were occupied

14. August 2018 ob 11:36

Ankaran - MMC RTV SLO

The Government Office for the support and integration of migrants has published three public procurements, which refer to the former complex of the Ministry of the Interior on Debeli rtič.

The Office explains that the procedures have not yet been completed and that they want to be prepared in case of an increased number of applicants for the international protection.

Part of the complex, which in the past operated exclusively for the needs of the Ministry of Interior, is designated as the branch of the Asylum Center Ljubljana Debeli rtič at the Government Office for the support and integration of migrants, explains the director of the Office Mojca Špec Potočar. "This is an example of an increased number of applicants for the international protection in Slovenia, and these free capacities could potentially be used as possible accommodation facilities. Of course, supposing the other accommodation facilities for the most vulnerable groups of applicants for the international protection were all occupied," added Špec Potočar.

This year, the Office published three public procurements, concerning the location in Ankaran: The Office was searching for food suppliers, organic food and security services. The calls have not been completed yet.

The petition is also promoted by the SDS committee Koper

There is a petition going around the social media, which is addressed to the migrants on Debeli rtič. Among others, the petition it promoted by the SDS committee Koper. Its member Sabina Homjak was one of the main opponents of arranging refugee accommodations in Škofije.

Ankaran was never officially notified by the Government Office.

The Office explains: "Coordination meetings will certainly follow." The Office also added that the location on Debeli rtič is not connected with the spa and that it is intended for families and children.

Sa. J., Tjaša Škamperle, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. Sm.