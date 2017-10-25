Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Lower Podravje region has managed to collect the sufficient amount of funds for the construction of a Ptuj emergency ward. Photo: MMC RTV SLO Share

There nevertheless will be a Ptuj emergency ward

Funds for the ward have been secured by the municipality and local businessmen

The Lower Podravje region has managed to collect the sufficient amount of funds for the construction of a Ptuj emergency ward. Representatives of Ptuj companies have symbolically given Ptuj’s general hospital a cheque worth more than 331,000 euros. An additional 300,000 euros will come from 19 municipalities from the Lower Podravje region.

"When we, in the business sector, decide to do something, we do it and take responsibility for what we do," said Marko Drobnič, the head of Talum. The chairman of the Management Board at the Perutnine Ptuj poultry compay, Tibor Šimonka, adds: "No matter what, every citizen has to have this basic health care, and the state has a responsibility to ensure it, especially in times when the economy is doing well."

A similar amount for the emergency ward – 300,000 euros – will be secured by municipalities from the Lower Podravje region, while the Ptuj hospital will provide another 250.000 euros. The state will contribute 2,5 million euros for the ward. According to the latest figures, the Ptuj emergency ward is valued at around 3,4 million euros. Construction work is to begin in the spring.

"According to the current time schedule the construction work is to be completed in November, the hospital is to take over the building in December, and the emergency ward is to become operational at the end of the year," announced the head of Ptuj's Dr. Jože Potrč General Hospital, Andrej Levanič.

Once the emergency wards opens, around 140,000 citizens from the Lower Podravje region will have access to the same health care as other Slovenians.

Gabrijela Milošič, TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.