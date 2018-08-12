Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Aljaž Tower, which has been reigning over Triglav since 1895, has been temporarily relocated to the valley due to wear and tear. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Related news articles Aljaž Tower will be moved to the valley due to the restoration Share

Triglav and Aljaž Tower are one

The tower will be returned to the summit by the end of September

29. August 2018 ob 13:19

Kredarica - MMC RTV SLO

The Aljaž Tower, which has been reigning over Triglav since 1895, will be temporarily relocated to the valley due to wear and tear. This national symbol, connecting Slovenes for centuries, will be returned to the summit by the end of September.



No Slovene will believe it, but the Triglav Tower no longer exists in its original form. Standing at an altitude of 2,800m, the tower's metal has deteriorated due to the weather conditions and over time parts of the tower have been replaced. "The Aljaž Tower has always been a remarkable monument. People visiting Triglav climbed on the tower, they touched it, but the tower has also deteriorated due to snow and uneven mountain temperatures," explains Peter Mikša, a mountaineer and historian.

The Institute for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage stresses that the most of the damage is of a superficial nature. "There are scratches, dents, holes and rust. Damage to the structure itself, which has started to appear over recent years, is more problematic. We have a deformation of the tower’s volume, a bending of the upper ring, large dents in the coat at the steel wire anchor points" says the Institute.



If everything goes according to plan, the renovation should last approximately three weeks, following which the tower will be taken back to the top of Triglav. There, its base and surroundings will be properly arranged.

Klara Širovnik, MMC; translated by A. L.