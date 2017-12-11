Two medals for Slovenia – a gold and a bronze – at the Beaux Arts show in Paris

On Sunday, an awards ceremony concluded the Salon des Beaux Arts in Paris. Medal winners included the sculptor Marijan Mirt, who was recognized for his sculpture Broken Wings, and the photographer Branimir Ritonja with a bronze for his photograph Arnuša. Altogether, ten Slovenian artists took part in the Paris exhibition.
The Salon des Beaux Arts has a tradition exceeding 150 years. In 1891, the Slovenian painter Ivana Kobilca was among those who took part in the exhibition. Mirt believes that the fact that two out of ten Slovenian exhibitors received awards shows just how successful this year’s Slovenian delegation really was.
Outstanding Slovenian success
According to Ritonja, the medals are a great honor for him and for Mirt. They serve as a confirmation of their past work, as well as encouragement for future creations. The medals are a successful “promotion of Slovenian culture and art, as well as proof to Slovenian artists that we are not lagging behind in the quality of our work. We are, in fact, excelling in some segments.” He added that among the foreign delegations at the salon, only Canada won an award in addition to Slovenia’s two medals.
