The felling of woodlands next to the motorway will allow an extension to the runway, which worries locals, because the trees provide wind protection. Photo: BoBo/Miloš Vujinović

Woodlands will most probably be destroyed for Maribor Airport

100 hectares of woodland to be felled in Kidričevo

7. December 2018 ob 21:29

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

Following a public display of the national spatial plan, the expansion of Maribor Airport stirs controversy. Concerns have been raised regarding its impact on the air, on groundwater and people's lives, but many are also worried about the location of replacement farmland, with one of the largest replacement areas being in Kidričevo Municipality.

The felling of woodlands next to the motorway will allow an extension to the runway, which worries locals, because the trees provide wind protection. Yet more concerns have been raised regarding a new announced scheme for replacement farmland – replacement would be needed for more than 200 hectares in total.

100 hectares of farmland is to be provided by tree-felling in Kidričevo, where the felling of woodland is already being prepared due to Magna. This is why locals are not enthusiastic about the state’s idea for further tree-felling. Mayor Anton Leskovar says they will discuss the matter provided that fertile soil is brought in. They are not happy about the fact that this farmland will in the end most probably be managed by Perutnina Ptuj, which is foreign owned.

But farmland is not the only problem. Simona Marko, a representative of the Miklavž Initiative, says that this locality does not need the planned airport extension. According to Marko, noise, environmental pollution and the uncontrolled further expansion that will follow a several hundred million euro Chinese investment are especially contentious.

Aleks Horvat, Radio Maribor; translated by A. L.