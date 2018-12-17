The goal is to make the Walk of Peace, which extends from the village of Log pod Managrtom to Trieste, a long-distance trail. Photo: BoBo Share

2.9 million euros set aside for Walk of Peace upgrades

About 53 percent of the total budget will go to the Slovenian side

Tolmin - MMC RTV SLO

In 2007, six open-air museums devoted to the heritage of World War I were joined to create the Walk of Peace, which was extended to Trieste in 2015. The time has come for the trail to be upgraded, says Maša Klavora from the Walk of Peace Foundation, which is responsible for the content side of the project.

The upgrade will involve the renovation of the tunnel at the Kluže fortress, which takes visitors down to the Koritnica River, the Italian chapel below Krn, the roof and the fence of the Church of the Holy Ghost in Javorca, as well as several other sites: “The German ossuary, a fire truck from World War II, and a new visitors’ center at Sabotin. On the Italian side, the museums in Ragogna, Gorizia, and San Dona die Piave will get new content and infrastructure.”

The two countries will split 2.9 million euros between them. About 53 percent of the total budget will go to the Slovenian side, says Alma Pirih, the head of the Soča Valley Development Center, which is the main partner of this project.

The upgrades will include new ventilation systems and upkeep of the trails, promotional campaigns, a new website, the training of guides and service providers, as well as research studies, explains Klavora. “Most importantly, the funds will be used for a database of fallen soldiers along the Isonzo Front. Another project will examine art and the soldiers who created it while stationed here. Several exhibitions and academic publications are planned.”

The goal is to make the Walk of Peace, which extends from the village of Log pod Managrtom to Trieste, a long-distance trail.

Mariša Bizjak, Radio Koper; translated by J. B.