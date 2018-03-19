Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The tower before and after the renovation work. Foto: Občina Kostanjevica na Krki Share

A 500-year-old Uskok Tower to serve as a tourist attraction in Kostanjevica na Krki

An exhibition room and a telescope will be a part of the attraction

19. March 2018 ob 19:38

Črneča Vas in the municipality of Kostanjevica na Krki is the site of one of the oldest defense towers from the time of the Turkish Invasions. The municipality is now planning to renovate the structure, known as the Uskok Tower.

The tower is registered as a monument because of its onetime significance, and the municipality embarked on its renovation two years ago. The tower, which gets narrower towards the top, was built in the late 15th century. Its bell was sounded to mark various events. Small openings with stone frames under the roof recall Gothic designs.

"We have thoroughly renovated the Uskok Tower; we rehabilitated its foundations, put on a new roof, restored the park, removed a building, added benches, and set up a parking lot," says the Mayor of Kostanjevica na Krki Ladko Petretič.

He adds that the tower is a part of the municipality’s tourism marketing strategy. “The tower is more than 500 years old and is the only such preserved structure in Slovenia. It represents a tourism marketing opportunity for us, and it’s in the last phase of renovations. We are just waiting for more favorable weather, so we can continue the renovation work.”

The municipality has spent some 100,000 euros on the renovations. It plans to set up an exhibition room and a telescope, as well as stairs to the tower’s bells. The tower is expected to be opened in May.

According to the municipality, the documentation for the renovation was drafted in 2012. In 2015, the roof was renovated, and the tower’s foundations were rehabilitated. In 2017, a complete overhaul of the tower’s interior followed, and electricity was installed. This year, the surroundings will be refurbished with the addition of urban elements.

K. T., Suzana Vahtarič, Radio Slovenia; translated by J. B.