A couple unknowingly ate half a kilo of biscuits containing THC in a Štajersko patisserie

The biscuits were baked at the request of a sanitary inspector

4. October 2017 ob 11:51

Without knowing it, the couple ate half a kilo of biscuits containing THC in a patisserie in Hoče. They had to seek help at the Maribor emergency department. The police are investigating the matter, but information is scarce.

The public is shocked by a biscuit story similar to one a couple of years ago, when pensioners, having eaten biscuits containing THC, climbed a hayrack due to panic. The baker claims he, totally unaware, baked the biscuits himself at the request of a local sanitary inspector. Baker Niko Štekar claims the local asked him to bake the biscuits a few weeks ago.

The local brought butter for the biscuits, while the baker provided the other ingredients. "We baked the biscuits, but I cannot say whether they contained THC or not," explained Niko Štekar from the Štekar patisserie in Hoče.



By way of thanks, the inspector left half of the biscuits for the baker, who then offered them to some acquaintances. The baker says he ate one, but it did not affect him. However, the acquaintances ate the rest of the biscuits and ended up at emergency department in panic.

Two houses searched

'The police carried out two house searches in relation to this criminal act. Substances were seized, which we suspect are illegal drugs,' said Miran Šadl, the spokesperson for the Maribor Police Directorate.

"They searched both my private and business premises, but nothing was found. We do not deal with these things," claims baker Štekar. The patisserie continues to operate.

The Health Inspectorate confirmed that one of their employees is involved in an investigation into Indian hemp, adding that the inspector is currently on sick leave. Measures will be taken against him after the police investigation is completed.

"If it is confirmed that these substances contain illegal drugs, criminal charges will be filed against the two persons," added Šadl. Unofficial reports suggest that the analysis shows the presence of illegal drugs.

G. K., Jasmina Gregorec, TV Slovenija, translated by A. L.