A guaranteed pension to be paid for the first time: 500 euros

The changes to legislation put in place

30. October 2017 ob 11:55

Changes to pension legislation started to be implemented at the beginning of this month. They guarantee a monthly pension of 500 euros to some pensioners, but not all pensioners will be eligible.

The guaranteed pension of 500 euros will only go to those who have retired either with a disability or after meeting the minimum requirement for an age-related pension as prescribed by law. ‘This is 40 years for men and 39 years and 8 months for women,’ explains Marijan Papež, director general of Pension and Disability Insurance Institute of Slovenia.

The right to the guaranteed pension applies to all those who have retired according to laws in place at the time and who met the minimum requirement for an age-related pension. In certain cases, where it was not prescribed, the minimum requirement will not apply. And who won’t be getting the 500 euros? Recipients of early pensions, recipients of widow’s and family pensions and those who were, for more than half of the time, insured for more limited rights. The guaranteed pension of 500 euros will be adjusted next year, like all pensions.

Urška Valjavec, Radio Slovenija, translated by A. L.