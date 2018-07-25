Slovenian Magazine
The leading bus provider in western Slovenia, Avrigo, which emerged from the former Avtopromet in Nova Gorica, has recently adopted a new name. Foto: Radio Koper

A new bus link will connect Slovenia with Venice and Treviso airports

The bus will connect Slovenia with the airports five times daily
25. July 2018 ob 19:41
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia is getting a new bus link to the world. The Nomago Shuttle Bus will connect Ljubljana with the airports in Venice and Treviso. The bus will link the towns five times a day, and tickets will be available on a special website.

The bus will make its rounds according to a timetable that includes five trips daily in both directions. “Travelers can buy tickets for the Nomago Shuttle Bus from our website, which enables quick purchases and a pleasant user experience. Tickets can also be bought directly from the driver,” explains Marjan Beltram, the CEO of Tourism and Mobile Solutions.

A successful merger
Nomago was formed when several bus companies -- Avrigo, Izletnik Celje, and Promet Mesec -- joined forces under a single, globally competitive brand, according to the corporation. Nomago’s long-tern business strategy is to connect all major airports in the Alps-Adriatic region, which extends from Venice to Dubrovnik, add Nomago’s representatives.

Gregor Valenčič, K. Ši.; translated by J. B.
