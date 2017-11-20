Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Zoran Dragić will terminate the contract with Olimpia, and sign a new contract with Anadolu Efes. Foto: EPA Share

Agony in Milan is over – Zoran Dragić on his way to Efes

Overview of performances of Slovenian basketball players

20. November 2017 ob 14:01

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The unsuccessful story of the Slovenian basketball player Zoran Dragić in Milan is coming to an end. The basketball player from Ljubljana will terminate the contract with Olimpia, and sign a new contract with Anadolu Efes.

The younger Dragić brother before the beginning of the last season moved from Khimki to Lombardy, where he signed a two-year contract. In February he suffered a knee injury, and due to rehabilitation, and his desire to prepare well for the new season, he was forced to miss the European Championship which brought the title to Slovenia. During the finals in Istanbul Zoran cheered from the stands for his mates from the national team. When the season began, he got on the wrong side of the new coach Simone Pianigiani. He didn't count on him in the Italian championship, and was not even registered for Euroleague matches.

But, according Sportando, to he has finally found a new team. He reached an agreement with the most successful Italian club about termination of the contract, and he will continue his career in Sinan Erdem, the same place where Slovenia reached the European summit two months ago. The largest arena in Turkey is the home of Anadolu Efes, the most successful club of the country with13 Championship titles.

Tilen Jamnik, MMC; translated by G. K.