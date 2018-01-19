Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Slovenian team won third prize for their Birth of Kresnik snow sculpture. Foto: Miro Rismondo Share

Carving ice sculptures at -30°C

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is the largest such festival in the world

Harbin - MMC RTV SLO

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival has pit-stop mechanics – just like in a Formula One race. They’ll give you a chainsaw, and you can use it to carve blocks of ice into sculptures,” said Miro Rismondo, an acclaimed ice sculptor from Slovenia.

A chef by trade, Rismondo decided to venture into the world of sculpting a few years ago. He now creates sculptures from ice, snow, sand, and wood. He designed and built a machine that can create two 130-kilogram ice blocks in three days. He normally uses chainsaws, chisels and similar tools to carve intricate ice sculptures. His creations are breathtaking, and some of them are still on display at the Atlantis water park in the BTC shopping centre in Ljubljana.

Rismondo has become a big name in the world of ice sculpting, and his works have been on display at a number of major festivals around the world. Last year, he joined the Catalan team at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. However, this year, he and three other ice sculptors from Slovenia – Bogdan Jerič, Robert Jenkole, and Jure Pogačnik – came together to represent their native country. The Slovenian team bagged an award of excellence for two sculptures, Crystal Door to Infinity and Birth of Bullets. Moreover, they won third prize for their Birth of Kresnik snow sculpture.

Anja Pavlič Jerič; translated by D. V.