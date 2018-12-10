They started their venture on Friday when they entered the abyss of Hudi Vršič on the Rombon. Foto: Facebook Borovnica Caving Club, Tone Palčič Share

Cavers discovered the new second deepest cave in Slovenia

The deepest cave remains Čehi 2 with 1505 meters

10. December 2018 ob 12:16

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Thanks to the Slovenian-Italian team of cavers, Slovenia now has the second deepest cave or cave system. They found the system of the Hudi Vršič and Črnelsko Brezno, which is 1391 meters deep and 16,832 meters long.

Mitja Mršek and Ana Makovec from Borovnica Caving Club, Aleš Štrukelj-Klamfa from Rakek Caving Club and their colleagues from Italy Roberto Antonini and Alberto del Maso are the reason this cave achievement in the area of Rombon mountain and Bovec actually happened, explained the president of the Borovnica Club, Peter Svete.

They started their venture on Friday when they entered the abyss of Hudi Vršič on the Rombon. The research continued from the deepest point reached last year (1026 meters) towards the Črnelsko Brezno.

They went 30 meters deeper than last year, where siphon closed the path. They moved past the siphon, climbed the 10 meters high wall and came at an approximate depth of 1060 meters (from the entrance to Hudi Vršič) into the Črnelsko Brezno. They climbed out of the cave on Sunday.

The research will continue

Hudi Vršič has by 144 meters higher entrance than Črnelsko brezno, so the system of both abysses is now 1391 meters deep and 16,832 meters long – we should also add the length of connecting passages that have not yet been added onto the cave map, is about 70 meters long.

This places the system of Hudi Vršič and Črnelsko Brezno to the second place in Slovenia in depth and on the third place in length. The researches will continue in the direction of cave Čehi 2. Renejevo Brezno was up until now the second deepest cave, which is, according to the data of the Speleological Association of Slovenia, 1322 meters deep.

Čehi 2 remains the deepest cave

"If we connect this cave, the system will be 1700 meters deep and over 23.000 meters long. With this depth, the system would be the second largest in Europe," added Svete. The deepest cave in Slovenia is Čehi 2 (1505 meters deep, 5.536 meters long), the longest is the Mihovec system (37,162 meters long, 972 meters deep) and the Postojna cave system (24,120 meters long, 115 meters deep).

