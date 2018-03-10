"Croatian Escobar" arrested in Ljubljana

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! 100 kilograms of cocaine found in Rijeka. Foto: EPA Share

100 kilograms of cocaine found in Rijeka

According to the Croatian television HRT, the alleged leader of the drug-smuggling ring Stjepan Prnjat, known as the "Croatian Escobar", was arrested in Ljubljana as part of a large-scale international criminal investigation operation.



In the past few days, nine people suspected of participating in this ring were arrested in Slovenia and Croatia. In Rijeka, crime investigators had found 100 kilograms of cocaine in a shipping container from South America.



Seven Croatian citizens and two citizens of the Netherlands and Colombia are among the arrested



According to HRT, police have been tracking the cocaine route to Europe for several months. The key to the discovery was the eavesdropping of Prnjat in one of Ljubljana's hotels. The drugs were allegedly bought in Colombia and transported via Panama to Rijeka. All the suspects have been detained and will stay in detention for at least a month.



