Damages paid to Ljubljana Archdiocese brought the state fund into the red

8. March 2018 ob 12:39

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Over two years, the Farmland and Forest Fund awarded 13,8 million euros in damages to Ljubljana Archdiocese only.

Last year's payments were the highest in history. The Archdiocese was awarded 5,851,526 euros, including legal default interest and costs of the proceedings. "Operating the business has been very successful. Without that obligation to pay damages, the Fund would have concluded the business year with a surplus of income over expenditure,” explains Irena Šinko, director of the Fund. Now, it will conclude the business year in the red.

The Fund says they will not be able to pay out all the claims for damages. 22 claims are still open, out of which eight are by the Diocese.

Denationalisation procedures are coming to an end. All administrative units have resolved 99% of their denationalisation cases. However, filing compensation claims is only possible once cases have been completed.

Jure Brankovič, translated by A. L.