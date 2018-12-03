We greatly exaggerate with shopping, say ecologist Katja Sreš and psychologist Miro Kline. Foto: Pixabay Share

Don't buy and give things you don't need

Shopping as a sad substitute for authentic relationships

3. December 2018 ob 12:04

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Our homes are cluttered with things and now December has come, 'a month of festive shopping'. We greatly exaggerate with shopping, say ecologist Katja Sreš and psychologist Miro Kline.

In 2010, an average British 10 year old had around 240 toys at home, but he played with only 12 each day. An average British woman buys 59 items of clothing each year and has twice as many clothes in her wardrobe than she did in 1980. She has never worn approximately 20% of them. There are 300,000 things in an average American home. 25% of Americans have a garage in which they cannot park their car, because it is full of clutter.

We do not have information about how many things Slovenes pile up in their homes, but we do know that an average Slovene throws away 10kg of useful things. "These are electric appliances, furniture," explains Katja Sreš from Ecologists without Borders. "Today, when the economic crisis is over and the situation is improving, people are once again buying more and more things. However, awareness is greater today and buyers pay attention to the origin of an item and to its quality. We of course hope that this trend will continue, but we are still buying too many things," thinks Sreš.

The awareness on the ecological problems of people living on Earth is still very low, agrees Mihael Kline, psychologist and professor at the Ljubljana Faculty of Social Sciences. "People are still not sufficiently aware that our consumerism is closely linked to the environmental problems humanity is facing," adds Kline.

But times and times again retailers try to make us buy unnecessary things by reducing prices and by importing "shopping holidays", such as Valentine’s Day, Halloween and recently even Black Friday. "They offer discounts ahead of holidays, sales are now on almost throughout the year and we constantly have a feeling that we need to buy something, in order to satisfy those wishes and needs we could in fact satisfy with experiences," has noticed Sreš.

Larisa Daugul, MMC; translated by A. L.