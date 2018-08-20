Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Tomaž Kranjec eended up being the one who broke the record with 10 meters and 16 centimeters. Foto: BoBo/Borut Živulović Share

Dunking Devils set another world record

20. August 2018 ob 10:58

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Dunking Devils acrobats successfully passed another challenge. After last year’s record in the highest front flip slam dunk, they set the Guinness World Record in the farthest slam dunk from a trampoline.



Tomaž Kranjec and Matevž Pogačar were trying to set the Guinness World Record in the farthest slam dunk from a trampoline in front of a crowd of fans, who were watching the street basketball international tournament at the Congress Square in Ljubljana.

The last person, who set this record was Jordan Ramos from Great Britain. In 2015 he made the farthest basketball slam dunk from a trampoline, which was 10.5 meters away from the basketball. The Slovenian acrobats, who were preparing for this show for the past six months, were planning on improving the record by at least 5 centimeters. "We feel good and even the training was great," said Tomaž Kranjec before the challenge.



After warming up with a few jumps, the show started and Matevž quickly broke the old record/ Then a competition between the two members of the Dunking Devils began. Tomaž ended up being the one who broke the record with 10 meters and 16 centimeters. “The feeling is phenomenal,” said the new record holder, and added that he is ready for the next challenge.

Žan Dolajš, TV Slovenija; translated by K. Sm.