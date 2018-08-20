Dunking Devils set another world record

The Dunking Devils acrobats successfully passed another challenge. After last year’s record in the highest front flip slam dunk, they set the Guinness World Record in the farthest slam dunk from a trampoline.
Tomaž Kranjec and Matevž Pogačar were trying to set the Guinness World Record in the farthest slam dunk from a trampoline in front of a crowd of fans, who were watching the street basketball international tournament at the Congress Square in Ljubljana.
The last person, who set this record was Jordan Ramos from Great Britain. In 2015 he made the farthest basketball slam dunk from a trampoline, which was 10.5 meters away from the basketball. The Slovenian acrobats, who were preparing for this show for the past six months, were planning on improving the record by at least 5 centimeters. "We feel good and even the training was great," said Tomaž Kranjec before the challenge.
After warming up with a few jumps, the show started and Matevž quickly broke the old record/ Then a competition between the two members of the Dunking Devils began. Tomaž ended up being the one who broke the record with 10 meters and 16 centimeters. “The feeling is phenomenal,” said the new record holder, and added that he is ready for the next challenge.
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 19. 8. 2018 00:03:02, 19.08.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:31, 19.08.2018
|
News in English 18.08.2018 00:02:38, 18.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 18.08.2018 00:02:52, 18.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 17. 8. 2018 00:03:39, 17.08.2018
|
News English, 17.08.2018 00:03:52, 17.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 16.8. 00:02:18, 16.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 16.8.2018 00:03:16, 16.08.2018
|
News in English 15.08.2018 00:03:35, 15.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 15.8.2018 00:04:23, 15.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 14. 8. 2018 00:03:38, 14.08.2018
|
News in English 14.08.2018 00:03:30, 14.08.2018
|
News in English, 13.08.2018 00:03:32, 13.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 13.8.2018 00:02:53, 13.08.2018
|
News English 12.8.2018 00:02:58, 12.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 12.8.2018 00:04:37, 12.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 11.8. 00:02:13, 11.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 11.8.2018 00:04:11, 11.08.2018
|
Nightly news in English 10.08.2018 00:03:46, 10.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 10.8.2018 00:03:25, 10.08.2018