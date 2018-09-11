Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The employment plans place Slovenian employers among the top in the world. Foto: BoBo Share

Employment plans put Slovenian employers among the world's top

Employments in all the regions

11. September 2018 ob 11:31

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Despite a slowdown in employment figures during the summer, a research by Manpower reveals that employers predict a growth in jobs for the coming months. The employment plans place Slovenian employers among the top in the world.

A growth in employment figures is projected by 20 percent of the employers. Cutting jobs is planned by only four percent, while 74 percent of the 620 employers which took part in the research, do not predict any changes in their employment structure.

"We established that the growth – as in general across the European Union – is represented by unfulfilled work places. Work places which employers cannot fill as there is no workforce for those sectors," said the regional head of ManpowerGroup Slovenia, Nebojša Biškup, to Radio Slovenija.

Positive employment prospects are expected by employers in all ten sectors. The biggest number of new jobs is expected in the construction sector (+ 25 percentage points), in the financial and business, insurance, and real-estate sectors (+ 23 percentage points) and in transport, logistics and communication (+ 22 percentage points). Employers also plan more jobs in the manufacturing sector (+ 18 percentage points) and in wholesale and retail (+ 16 percentage points). At the same time the weakest job outlook for the last quarter of the year is forecast for the mining and quarrying sector (+ 5 percentage points).

New jobs in all the regions

New jobs will be opened in all four regions (the central, north-eastern, south-eastern, and south-western regions). Most of the new job hiring is expected in Slovenia's north-eastern region.

A. S.; translated by K. J.