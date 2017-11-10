Events galore as St Martin’s Day approaches

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In Slovenia, vineyards account for 3.3 percent of farmland, which is one of the highest shares in the European Union. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Kaja Sajovic Share

10. November 2017 ob 22:14

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

This weekend will be jam-packed with festivities as, according to tradition, grape juice or must turns into wine on St Martin’s Day.

In Slovenia, vineyards account for 3.3 percent of farmland, which is one of the highest shares in the European Union. This year’s grape harvest, however, was below average, as Slovenian winemakers produced around 91 metric tonnes of grape – a 4.5 percent drop compared to the previous year.

In Črnomelj, awards to be given for the best wines

On Friday evening, a major ceremony will be held at Grm Castle near Novo mesto, featuring a number of cultural, culinary and wine-related events. Another major event is planned for Saturday in Čatež pod Zaplazom.

A two-day celebration will kick-off in Črnomelj on Saturday, featuring a wine-tasting event. Last weekend, a wine-rating event took place at the Črnomelj Cultural Centre; this weekend, awards will be given out for the best wines. On Sunday, three wine cellars in Metlika will host an open house wine tasting where young wines can be sampled for free. In Semič, a St Martin’s Day celebration will take place next weekend.

St Martin’s Day events abound in Ljubljana

This weekend, more than 50 winegrowers and food producers will showcase their products on the streets of Ljubljana. The events will be held on Stritarjeva Street, on Town Square, and on the Cankar Embankment, as well as on Miklošičeva Street, Trubarjeva Street, and Nazorjeva Street.

The coastal region will also see a number of St Martin’s Day celebrations featuring culinary, cultural, wine-tasting, and sports events. A traditional St Martin’s Day celebration will take place in Marezige from Friday through Sunday.

Largest event to take place in Maribor

The largest event will take place in Maribor on Saturday. The traditional 34th St Martin’s Day Celebration will kick off at 11.11 a.m.

Don’t drink and drive

Police will be boosting patrols across the country this weekend, targeting drunk drivers. The authorities advise those who intend to consume alcohol to use other means of transport.

