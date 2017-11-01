Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The art historian has been always interested in a number of things, but during her study she has only considered designing for children. Several years later the project came to life. Foto: Little Otja Share

Fairy tale creatures are making room for contemporary ones.

Decorations for little ones

1. November 2017

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

At first glance they are perfect for keeping company to the youngest, but they have a lot of fans among the older as well, as explained Nadja Ocepek who stands behind the Little Otja trademark, which includes Otja the rabbit and a number of other attractive animals.

The art historian has been always interested in a number of things, but during her study she has only considered designing for children. Several years later the project came to life. Rabbit Otja was born spontaneously, and in the same way its friends, relatives and acquaintances from abroad. At first she published the photos of the first posters on her Facebook wall. The response was far larger than expected, so she printed the posters in larger quantities. They hardly managed to start their trademark when Nadja received a very encouraging response from one of the Ljubljana shops, which recognized the potential of the Little Otja products.

The most popular are postcards. "Framed, they can be used as mini posters or a nice surprise brought by a postman. Lager posters are popular for gifts – a birthday present, a gift for a new-born baby, and for all kinds of occasions. The young and the old love Otja waving from a notebook, or the red striped giraffe." The new product, wall stickers, which are widening the collection, will allow children to monitor their growth and see whether they can reach as high as Otja the rabbit or Dolor the vixen. The plans for many other small items for decoration of children rooms and homes have already been made.

But more than by the characters themselves she is inspired by everyday life, and great changes we are going through: "Otja and friends are not predominantly fairy tale heroes, but they want to approach modern children with their life style, and through their stories tell them interesting things about computer science, nature, botany, animal kingdom, sport… Lately we have forgotten about many important things and wisdoms which used to be obvious. I would like Otja to give children some useful advices, and to help them learn something new, or something already forgotten."

