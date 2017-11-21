Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Lomonosov Moscow State University enjoys a good reputation. Photo: Reuters Share

First subsidiary of respected Moscow university in EU opens in Koper

Trailing Stanford and Oxford in graduate employability

21. November 2017 ob 10:13

A branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University has been inaugurated in Koper. It is the first subsidiary of the renowned university in the European Union.

The Moscow university already has some subsidiaries – mostly in the former Soviet Union, as well as in China and Iran. It enjoys a good reputation and according to some rankings comes in third spot when it comes to graduate employability, right behind Stanford and Oxford.

Representatives of the University of Primorska and the Lomonosov Moscow State University signed the founding act at the solemn event with the intonation of the anthems of both universities. As part of the project, Koper is to offer a program in economics and finance. Both universities would like to see a rise in the number of students – later graduates will be able to find employment in Russian companies in the EU and in European companies in Russia.

"I expect, according to the universal pattern of functioning of science and economy, great progress in both fields – not just in Koper, but in the whole region and country. We have to realize – and that is our advantage - that we in Koper live in the heart of Europe, in the heart of central Europe, which is why we love both the point where the sun sets, as well as the point where the sun rises. It's time for Europe to connect into a whole of all its cooperating parts," said the Chancellor of the University of Primorska, Dragan Marušič.



The study program has already come to life, both in Koper and Moscow, with several students already enrolled in the program – the possibility of student exchanges will be available next year. The annual tuition fee is 7,000 euros, but Koper assures that a joint economic fund will also guarantee student scholarships.

Pleased with the new acquisition

At the sidelines of the official ceremony, Slovenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karl Erjavec, expressed satisfaction that the project for a joint university has been successfully realized, despite problems along the way.

"I think it's a great acquisition, not just for Koper and the Primorska region, but also for Slovenia," stressed Erjavec. He also reminded of the fact that Russia is an important business partner. In the first half of 2017 Slovenia managed to increase business with Russia by 26 percent.

