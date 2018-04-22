Flights to Greece and Munich-Antwerp from Maribor Airport

5. May 2018 ob 08:30

Charter flights to Greece will start operating from the Maribor Airport this summer, while the Maribor-Munich-Antwerp flight connection remains active. The management of the airport wants to establish another connection in the summer but nothing has been set yet.

According to the CEO of Maribor Airport Boris Bobek, charter flights to the Greek island of Hios – organized in cooperation with the Intelekta tourist agency – will begin on 5 June and will be available to passengers until 24 July but the airport's management is trying to arrange another summer connection on the Croatian coast, like last year with flight connections from Maribor to Split and Dubrovnik. Over the summer, flights to Munich and further to Antwerp will continue to operate from Maribor, but only on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The number of these flights was limited to two five weeks ago because there was no real interest in them. According to our data, only 1,650 passengers were transported in the first four months of this year, which is significantly fewer than in previous years. Bobek acknowledges that they are not satisfied with the numbers, adding that there is not too much interest among airlines to fly from Maribor, which is why negotiations are difficult.

The director of Maribor Airport emphasizes that the company managing the (officially called) Edvard Rusjan Airport is in Chinese ownership. In the long run, Bobek believes it is possible to expect building a longer run-off, which should allow more flights and long distance connections.

Upon acquiring Maribor Airport, foreign investors announced more flight connections from Maribor last year, mostly throughout Europe and even to China, as well as up to 375 thousand passengers. However, only 6,100 were recorded so far.

